Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 141.7% in January

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UMICY opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Umicore has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $17.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Umicore from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umicore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

