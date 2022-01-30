Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Drops By 46.5%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOWTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

