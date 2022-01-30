Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.05.

NYSE CHWY opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

