Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth $63,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

