Creative Planning Invests $249,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.