Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,320 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

