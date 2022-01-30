GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GMS were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

