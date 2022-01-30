Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Virginia National Bankshares were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 2,693.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Virginia National Bankshares Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VABK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK).

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.