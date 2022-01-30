Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.