Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.62.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
