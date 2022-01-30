Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,494 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWST stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

