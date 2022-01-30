Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $7.01 Million Position in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

SSBK opened at $20.98 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

