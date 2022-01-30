13,601 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LC stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

