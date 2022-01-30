Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 998 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

