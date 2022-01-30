Barclays PLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 222.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 39.1% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

