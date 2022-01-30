Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

