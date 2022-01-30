Barclays PLC Purchases 8,674 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 10.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDC shares. raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.