Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

