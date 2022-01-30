Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.