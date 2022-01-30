Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

