First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Bancorp worth $179,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 84,611.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.