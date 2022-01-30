National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $181,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

