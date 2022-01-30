BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,672 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $183,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $89.64 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

