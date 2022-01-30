BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,947,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of CarGurus worth $186,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 234,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

