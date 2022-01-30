Barclays PLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $129.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

