Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,132 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

