Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

