BTIG Research Cuts Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to $9.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.59.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 629.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mogo during the second quarter worth $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Mogo by 459.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mogo by 53,191.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mogo by 148.8% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

