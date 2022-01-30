BTIG Research Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $270.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $345.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.62.

Shares of PYPL opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

