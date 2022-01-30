F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $270.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.69.

F5 Networks stock opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

