Head to Head Comparison: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) versus Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -43.10% -41.17% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $510,000.00 176.07 -$12.95 million ($1.12) -2.66 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 26.17 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -1.02

Anixa Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antibe Therapeutics. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anixa Biosciences and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anixa Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.13%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Antibe Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing. The company was founded on November 5, 1982 and is headquartered San Jose, CA.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.