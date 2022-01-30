Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,912,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $189,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 85.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $15,600,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $14,575,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 63.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 814,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

