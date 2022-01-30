Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

