Truist Financial Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.