Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.53.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.