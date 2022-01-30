SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $384.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $317.76 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.82 and a 200-day moving average of $348.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

