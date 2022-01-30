Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

