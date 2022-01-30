Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Gray Television by 139.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gray Television by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gray Television by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gray Television by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 901,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gray Television by 39.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

GTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

