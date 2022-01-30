Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 292.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $284,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

Shares of BURL opened at $230.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.70 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

