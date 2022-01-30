UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.46.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

UDR stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

