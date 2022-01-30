Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 58.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.94%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

