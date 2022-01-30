Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MGTA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of MGTA opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.