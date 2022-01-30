Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 105,683 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

