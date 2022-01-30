Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $610,000 in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

