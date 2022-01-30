Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,391 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

FPI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.