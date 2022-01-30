Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,805 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

