Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $590,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Strategic Education by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Strategic Education by 80.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Strategic Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STRA opened at $60.08 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

