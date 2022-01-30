Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN opened at $25.08 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

