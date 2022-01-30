Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Sanmina by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

