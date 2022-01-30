Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,795 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

