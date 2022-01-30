Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,691 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.